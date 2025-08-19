Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.31 and traded as low as $16.11. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 16,844 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $84,348 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.86%.

In related news, SVP John E. Bassett III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $37,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 50,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,124.16. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 147,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 298,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 571,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

