Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTSY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in July

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, adropof41.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Biophytis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTSY opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

