Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTSY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in July

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, adropof41.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Biophytis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPTSY opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.
Biophytis Company Profile
