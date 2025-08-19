Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as low as $4.97. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 23,123 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.40) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.