Braze, Inc. $BRZE Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Braze worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Braze by 3.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,403,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 52,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,542,000 after acquiring an additional 447,746 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at $54,644,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Braze by 9.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Up 4.1%

BRZE opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $129,604.88. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 239,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,489,857.40. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $270,120.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 249,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,869.79. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.