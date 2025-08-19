Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) & GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Critical Comparison

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Brink’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 3.21% 86.86% 4.62% GBT Technologies N/A -99.06% 49,855.14%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Brink’s and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Brink’s presently has a consensus target price of $138.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.67%. Given Brink’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brink’s is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Brink’s has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brink’s and GBT Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $5.01 billion 0.92 $162.90 million $3.70 29.92 GBT Technologies $1.20 billion 0.00 $20.72 million N/A N/A

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Summary

Brink’s beats GBT Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co. engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries. The Europe segment relates to operations in European countries. The Rest of World segment focuses on the operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services; and sells electronic products. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

