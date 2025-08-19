British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,405.33 ($46.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,262 ($57.57). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 4,256.85 ($57.50), with a volume of 2,454,930 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,800 ($64.84) to GBX 5,200 ($70.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.52) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($56.73) to GBX 4,400 ($59.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 2,800 ($37.82) to GBX 3,300 ($44.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,960 ($53.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,809.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,405.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 162.90 ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 52.84%. As a group, analysts expect that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soraya Benchikh bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,131 ($55.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,272.05 ($3,069.09). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,131 ($55.80) per share, with a total value of £16,358.76 ($22,097.47). Insiders purchased 646 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

