British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $35,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a yield of 599.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.68%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

