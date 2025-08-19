BRP Inc. $DOOO Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $41,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRP by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 529.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 16th. Desjardins raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Canada raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. BRP had a positive return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.1557 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.66%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

