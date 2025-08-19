Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.25 and traded as high as C$10.14. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 117,975 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -142.45%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

