Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.25 and traded as high as C$10.14. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 117,975 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 0.1%
Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -142.45%.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.