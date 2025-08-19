Cantor Fitzgerald Has Positive Outlook of KE FY2026 Earnings

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Kimball Electronics in a report issued on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

KE has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.36 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.22. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $380.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.19 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 109,553 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 64,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 169,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,272 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

