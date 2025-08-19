Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,232,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Capri worth $221,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 758.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Capri by 134.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Capri by 139.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

