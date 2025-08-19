Cathay General Bancorp $CATY Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens cut Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Read Our Latest Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.