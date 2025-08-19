Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $6.34. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 4,303 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $6.00 to $6.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $529.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $135.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

