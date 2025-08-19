Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.18 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 33.30 ($0.45). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42), with a volume of 265,894 shares trading hands.

Centaur Media Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £45.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.18.

About Centaur Media

(Get Free Report)

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.