Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.39 and traded as high as C$10.11. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$10.06, with a volume of 671,165 shares traded.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

