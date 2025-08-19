Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth $677,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 19.3% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 371,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 60,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $16,895,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $159,447.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,135.96. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $114,265.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 142,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,036.83. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,748 shares of company stock worth $4,549,748 over the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

