Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,820 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in New York Times were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in New York Times by 10.5% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 332,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in New York Times by 51.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in New York Times by 210.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In other New York Times news, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $652,543.72. This trade represents a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,826.42. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $769,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

