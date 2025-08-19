Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 159,068 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $33,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 74,100.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,454.72. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,904. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.57.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

