Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,834 Shares of Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 556,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $35,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,947,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HAE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

