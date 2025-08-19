Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 723,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $38,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 395,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6,160.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 84,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 684,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,974,000 after buying an additional 79,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,860,000 after buying an additional 49,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $60,099.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,821.75. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $857.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

