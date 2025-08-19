Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $33,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter worth $966,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.36 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.