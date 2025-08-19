Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,314 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $33,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Palomar by 9.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 185.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 382,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,572,558.80. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $147,013.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 807 shares in the company, valued at $104,990.70. This trade represents a 58.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,102 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palomar

Palomar Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $175.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.