Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,834 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $38,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 447.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,974,730. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

GTLB stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.50 and a beta of 0.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

