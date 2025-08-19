Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 27,832 Shares of Greif, Inc. $GEF

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 596,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $32,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $46,279,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Greif by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 310,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Greif by 7,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 230,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 23.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greif to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,258. This trade represents a 23.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $610,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $240,838.24. This represents a 71.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,741 shares of company stock worth $6,448,252 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of GEF opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

