Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,200 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $32,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,863,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of WMK stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $90.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.