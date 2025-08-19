Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $33,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amedisys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amedisys by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $101.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

