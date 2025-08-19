Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,470 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $34,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PK. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 370.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

