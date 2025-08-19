Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alight, Inc. $ALIT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,936,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,666 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $35,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alight by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,107,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 222,725 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Alight by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 47,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Alight by 11.1% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 765,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 50.37%. Alight’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is -7.24%.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

