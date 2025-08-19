Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.25 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 538,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $34,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 630,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 543,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 364,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

MTX opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,007.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 733.33%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

