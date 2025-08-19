Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.40 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,104,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $34,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 558,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 113,760 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $310,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,441 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $45,377.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 78,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,700.03. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,208.12. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $606,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.