Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.82 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $34,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after buying an additional 2,627,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,425,000 after buying an additional 791,157 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,660,000 after buying an additional 682,529 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $19,845,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $16,939,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

