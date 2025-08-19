Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $35.79 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,849,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,096 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $35,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Macy’s by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 184,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 102,885 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,188.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Macy’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

