Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $38.02 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $38,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,034,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 807.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other news, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $371,932.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.04. The trade was a 19.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $143,203.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,736.01. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STC

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE STC opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.91. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.