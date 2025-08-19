Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,298,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $37,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,732,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 703,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 335,661 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 404,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.28. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $217,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $120,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $59,317.50. This trade represents a 67.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBG SMITH Properties

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.