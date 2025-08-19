Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,148,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $36,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

