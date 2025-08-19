Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SM Energy Company $SM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,737 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $36,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SM Energy by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

SM Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SM opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SM Energy Company has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

