Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 354 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $37,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,295.26. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jared Isaacman bought 104,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 939,715 shares in the company, valued at $78,569,571.15. The trade was a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449 in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

