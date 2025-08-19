Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,466,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,126 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $38,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 113,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of HP stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.84. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -303.03%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

