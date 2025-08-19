Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $37,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Post by 68.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 167.2% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 112.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $190,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.