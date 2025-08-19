Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,029,083 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,029,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $37,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $54,309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 548,599 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $13,678,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 245,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 154,107 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75,961 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOH opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. Stephens cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

