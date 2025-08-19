Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,558 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,030,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,558 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $36,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,976,000 after purchasing an additional 169,432 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 19.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.3% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($7.65). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.