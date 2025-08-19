Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 39,265 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,132,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,265 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $33,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 544,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Global Net Lease by 177.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 247,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 185.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $355,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. This trade represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $2,199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,722,124.72. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,553,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,115,790. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.78%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

