Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 70,200 Shares of DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,021,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $34,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 122.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DNOW by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 111.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNOW in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th.

DNOW stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.13. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%. DNOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

