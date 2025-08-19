Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Ashland Inc. $ASH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $38,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.34 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is -8.86%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

