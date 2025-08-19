CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Down 43.3% in July

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,000 shares, adeclineof43.3% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Trading Up 0.6%

CHSCM stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.