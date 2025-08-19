CIBC Cuts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$33.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.38.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$23.85 on Monday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$17.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

