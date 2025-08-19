CION Investment Corporation $CION Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of CION Investment worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

CION Investment stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.11. CION Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts expect that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -757.89%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

