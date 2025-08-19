Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.45.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

