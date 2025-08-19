Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 907,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 645,521 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,897,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,209,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257,383 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 235,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $9,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $1.015 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.0%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -88.99%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 55,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,245. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,870. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,105,078 shares of company stock worth $103,810,876 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

