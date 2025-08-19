Cognex Corporation $CGNX Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Cognex by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,266 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $22,191,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 41.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. Cognex Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

